Interstate Bridge replacement costs and project scale come into focus as Oregon considers how to fund it

Oregon is being asked to kick in $1 billion for the $6 billion megaproject, and lawmakers are taking a fresh look at the cost of each piece of the plan.

First, a quick recap on the bridge design. Around this time last year, the Interstate Bridge Replacement project team released what’s called the Locally Preferred Alternative , which laid out their recommendations for some of the broadest details about the project, based on public feedback and input from local governments and agencies.

Lawmakers Oregon’s Joint Transportation Committee have signaled that they’re likely willing to put up the money, but they want to know more about what exactly they’re buying. An initial hearing on April 13 outlined some details about what the replacement bridge will look like, how it will be built and how much each piece of the project is going to cost, and those details are likely to take center stage at a follow-up public hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

There’s a plan taking shape in the Oregon Legislature to set aside $1 billion to fund the state’s portion of the $6 billion cost of replacing the aging Interstate 5 Bridge, but the process is renewing debates about the size and scope of the planned project.

“Once you get that wide having one bridge, you get limited to the type of bridge you can construct,” he said. “So we want to make sure we're giving any contractor some flexibility in bridge type to save us dollars in the future.”

There are some additional details that are looking increasingly certain, the foremost of which is that no matter what version we end up with, the replacement bridge is going to be a twin span structure, just like the current bridge. That means it’s technically going to be two bridges side by side: one for southbound traffic and light rail and the other for northbound traffic and a bike and pedestrian path.

And there’s another piece that’s gotten a little murkier: The Locally Preferred Alternative settled on eight lanes total, but the Columbia River Crossing’s ten-lane configuration seems to have snuck back into the mix. Johnson confirmed at the April 13 hearing that the team is studying both 8-lane and 10-lane versions as part of the NEPA process, with a final decision still to come.

The U.S. Coast Guard isn’t thrilled about the proposed 116-foot height of the new bridge, because it would have about 60 feet less clearance for river traffic than the current drawbridge. The Coast Guard hasn’t outright vetoed the fixed span design, but the agency did ask the IBR team to also study a drawbridge option during the NEPA process.

With the locally preferred alternative in hand, the IBR team began to put the project through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process – the federal evaluation and approval system for big projects like this. That process is still ongoing, but some wrinkles have already emerged.

“If we can get light rail up and running, we will have another relief valve for folks who don’t want to sit in the traffic,” he said.

That means there will be a couple of painful years when all of the traffic is crammed onto one bridge. That’s part of why the light rail line is going to be on the southbound span, Johnson said, so it can be completed before the crunch period.

Construction would start on the southbound span and some preliminary work on the northbound span in 2026, with traffic shifting over from the original bridges to the southbound span in 2030 or 2031. Then the old bridges would be demolished and the second new one would be built, with northbound traffic shifting back over to the second new bridge between 2031 and 2033, according to Johnson.

And to be clear, shifting traffic to the new bridge means shifting all I-5 traffic, both northbound and southbound.

“Because we're maintaining traffic on the existing bridge, we're going to build approximately a 100-foot gap and build one of the new bridges… shift traffic to that, and then build the second span, which may have some overlap with the existing bridge, so there'll be part of that old bridge that may have to be taken out sometime probably in the 2030, 2031 timeframe to accommodate that second new bridge,” Johnson explained.

The twin spans design will also help with construction because they can be built one at a time, and Johnson said that's probably what the IBR project will end up doing. The tradeoff of that added flexibility is that the total construction timeline could be as long as eight years.

The question of width :

The current bridge has three lanes in each direction, so compressing all of that down to a single bridge with four lanes sounds like it would make things even worse, but according to Johnson, it might not be quite that bad. In order to explain why, we’ve got to tackle another topic: width.

The width of these structures came up during the recent hearing in Salem, including a lengthy back and forth when Rep. Khanh Pham (D-Portland) pressed Johnson to give a specific number for the bridge’s total width.

We double checked with Johnson, so let’s break down the answer:

A standard freeway lane is 12 feet wide, and each span would have either four or five of them. Each span is also going to have 12-foot or 14-foot shoulders on each side, according to Johnson – the possible extra two feet is because the team is looking at having the inner shoulders double as bus lanes.

That all totals up to 76 feet per span, or 152 feet total, not counting the gap between the two spans. Add in the extra pair of lanes and it would be 88 feet per span, and 176 feet total.

For a real-life visual reference point, the Interstate 205 Glenn Jackson bridge has four lanes with inner and outer shoulders on each side, and it’s a bit less than 150 feet wide.

That 76 feet of width is just enough to squeeze in six lanes during the construction phase if most of the shoulder space is temporarily used for regular traffic. That’s essentially what the current I-5 bridge does – each span is about 39 feet wide and has three lanes and no shoulders.

It’s worth noting that those width figures don’t account for light rail tracks or bike and pedestrian space, and that’s because those parts may end up getting tucked away on lower decks. That was the plan back in the Columbia River Crossing days – twin spans with light rail underneath the southbound freeway and a bike and pedestrian path underneath the northbound freeway.

But that’s not yet a sure thing this time around, Johnson said. Everything could still end up on one deck, in which case the width of each span would be 76 or 88 feet plus the width of two light rail tracks or a bike and pedestrian path.