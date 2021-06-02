Herrera Beutler calls Marjorie Taylor Greene conspiracy beliefs 'insane' but voted to keep her on committees

On her no vote, Herrera Beutler said she would have liked to keep Taylor Greene on the education committee and have her face survivors of school shootings.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Earlier this week, the US House of Representatives voted to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments because of her inflammatory comments and part in spreading QAnon beliefs and other violent and hateful conspiracies.

Eleven Republicans voted yes on that, but Southwest Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler was not one of them.

However, on that very same day, she released a statement calling Greene's conspiracy beliefs "insane" and strongly denouncing her.

"It is a national shame that politicians who know better, and maybe, unfortunately, a few who don't know better, nurture wrongheaded and dangerous beliefs and coddle the voters who hold them," Herrera Beutler said in the statement.

Her strong words were not backed by a vote to remove Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. She spoke with KGW News this week about that decision.

Herrera Beutler said she would have liked to keep Greene on the Education Committee and have her face survivors of school shootings. In the past, Greene has mocked a survivor of the Parkland High School mass shooting in Florida.

"I think it would have been more effectual in bringing change to how she's operated to have her face-to-face in a hearing on school shootings and defending her ideas," Herrara Beutler said. "She's still going to have just as much ability to vote yes or no on those same pieces of legislation that she would have on the committee.”