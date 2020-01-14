PORTLAND, Ore. — Unlike other states, Oregon did not have a quick and easy way to get information on how local grocery stores where doing on routine state food safety inspections. That changed Jan. 10 when The Oregonian launched a searchable database that provides thousands of grocery store inspections online.

Records are shown for stores that have a retail license and handle or prepare raw food, The Oregonian said.

We talked with one of the reporters who helped put this all together, Rob Davis. He said, “Informed consumers can make decisions about whether they want to go to a store that’s getting an A+ or a store that’s getting a C-. As a consumer myself, I want to know how my store is performing.”

After compiling the data, he told us what concerned him most was repeat offenses for stores.

“There are a lot of stores for which repeat violations are a significant issue, time and time again. There are stores where the management can’t demonstrate that they understand food safety regulations.”

Find the shops you frequent by using the database.

Watch the full interview with reporter Rob Davis:

