Former Rep. Mike Nearman among nominees to replace himself

Nearman received the most votes at a meeting choosing nominees to fill his vacant seat. That does not mean he will automatically be appointed.

DALLAS, Ore. — Former Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman has made the Republican party's shortlist to fill the House seat from which he was expelled earlier this month.

In a meeting Friday to choose nominees for the vacant House District 23 seat, local Republican party precinct committee-people (PCPs) nominated five people, with Nearman receiving the most votes.

Nearman was expelled from office after video showed him opening the door to right-wing protesters outside the locked state capitol in December 2020. Protesters clashed with Oregon State Police and caused thousands of dollars in damage. Later, more video surfaced showing what appeared to be Nearman making the plan in advance, calling it "Operation Hall Pass."

People who attended the meeting Friday told KGW each of the 10 people running for nomination had three minutes to speak and answered the same four questions, including "Would you have expelled Mike Nearman?" Multiple people told KGW the crowd cheered when Nearman's name was announced.

In a statement posted on the "Northwest Observer" website, which Nearman founded last year, Nearman said, "I'm humbled that my fellow Precinct Committee-persons voted overwhelmingly to return me to the House as their representative. The fact that they chose me shows that they value someone with courage and principles that will stand up to Democrats, the media and even their own party to do what is right."