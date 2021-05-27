Expert: Visuals of houseless crisis exacerbated by lack of resources downtown

Kim James with Cascadia Behavioral Health says some homeless individuals may be pitching several tents as the pandemic cut down on daytime services.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret Portland's housing crisis was worsened by the pandemic, but it remains unknown just how much the region's homeless population has grown in the last year.

Economists estimate a 40-45% rise in homelessness during the pandemic, but we can't be sure yet how much that number has grown.

Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare (CBH) has deployed outreach teams to help people on the streets find basic services and housing.

"We recognize there are more tents on the street, [but] we don't agree with the premise that every tent equals another person," said Kim James, the program manager for CBH's Street Outreach team.

James says some houseless individuals may have pitched more than one tent to hold their belongings.

"We equate it to, if I was housed, this would be my various rooms of stuff. We have some people with full bedrooms, full couches, living room sets in their separate tents," James said. "You are seeing more people on the streets simply because the places that people were able to go during the day are not available."

The reason we don't have data on how many people are sleeping outside is because Multnomah County delayed their regular count of the homeless population to January 2022. We won't know those results until summer 2022.