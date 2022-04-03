Community-built skatepark in Southeast Portland draws big crowds

The project came together during the pandemic, put together by community volunteers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — I first spotted the "Feral Cat Cove" skatepark at the end of January as I rode my bike along the Springwater Corridor Trail near Southeast Duke Street and 100th Avenue.

I was surprised to see a bunch of guys working to smooth concrete, and met Alex Janega, who said there's no company behind the project -- just community volunteers.

"It's just a community group, loosely-organized group of people that come together to clean this area up and make a safe place for kids to get some recreational activity through skateboarding, biking... you name it!" Janega said.

Portland has a proud tradition of DIY skate parks. One of the first, the Burnside Bridge skatepark, was built 32 years ago.

Janega, a contractor, said the effort began as the pandemic hit and the world came to a stop.

"People were bored. A lot of people were laid off or out of work and so people just started coming together," he said.

So why this specific location?