Center named for Oregon's first Black woman senator vandalized at Red House protests

The Albina Head Start - Avel Gordly Center was vandalized with graffiti during the Red House occupation and protests

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Head Start center named after Oregon's first Black woman state senator was vandalized during the occupation and protests at the Red House in North Portland.

The Red House, near North Mississippi Avenue and Skidmore Street, has been the site of protests for the past week. For several days, protesters occupied several blocks of Mississippi, creating homemade barricades and blocking traffic in an effort to stop an eviction of a Black family that lives at the Red House.

Albina, the neighborhood where the protests took place, is a quickly gentrifying and developing part of Portland that was once home to many of the city's Black residents. The Red House has served as a rallying cry for gentrification and evictions.

Several apartment buildings and businesses in the area were vandalized during the protests, including the Albina Head Start - Avel Gordly Center.

Gordly served as Oregon's first Black woman senator, and has been a mainstay in the community. Previously, she had served as head of the Urban League of Portland's Youth Service Center, and became regional director of the American Friends Service Committee. She represented north and northeast Portland in the state legislature from 1992 through her retirement in 2009.

In 2008, Oregon Health and Sciences University named the Avel Gordly Center for Healing after her. A year later, Albina Head Start renamed their administrative headquarters on N Mississippi after Gordly to honor her for helping fund various Head Start programs state-wide.