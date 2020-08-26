The movie gods are releasing trailers again, let's talk about them: The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, Enola Holmes + more

Moving on from DC content, we can visit Marvel for a moment. This clip below of Magik being awesome and powerful isn’t exactly new, but I bring it up because the movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 28.

The X-Men is my favorite Marvel franchise but I won’t be heading to see this movie due to COVID-19. Across the internet, it seems like a lot of people share that sentiment. This movie's debut date was pushed back several times. It will be one of the first major motion pictures to come to theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic, which will likely affect how well it does box office.