The movie gods are releasing trailers again, let's talk about them: The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, Enola Holmes + more
We are finally seeing new trailers and it feels like the entertainment world is returning to normal. But will you enter a theater right now?
Getty Images/iStockphoto
One of the things I miss the most about the before times is going to the movie theater. It is an activity I enjoy doing alone, so me and my tub of popcorn and egregiously large Diet Coke can be at peace.
But it is going to be some time before I feel safe returning to the movie theater. But, lucky for me, I can, as always, enjoy trailers from the comfort of my own home.
Perhaps it is because the world has been turning somehow ten times faster and slower than usual, this past weekend seemed a particularly good weekend for trailers.
With DCFandome, presumably, DC’s response to no comic cons this year, at least three major trailers were dropped:
Chapter one: The Batman
A new trailer gave us a look at the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson as a Robert Smith from The Cure inspired Bruce Wayne. We get a brief look at a very DIY Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), The Penguin (Colin Farrell), The Riddler (Paul Dano) and of course the beloved Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright).
To be clear, this Batman movie allegedly takes place in a separate universe than Batfleck and The Justice League. DC said it is interested in telling more stories in alternate universes like they did with the most recent Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.
The internet is very excited for emo Batman. The movie comes out in 2021.
Chapter two: The Suicide Squad
James Gunn’s Suicide Squad also debuted a roll-call type almost-trailer and there are a LOT of characters being introduced. However, Gunn has said since the beginning that it is not a good idea to get too attached to any of them. I, for one, am excited for King Shark:
But Polka Dot Man is a close second. (Polka Dot man is played by David Dastmalchian who wrote Count Crowley, a great monster comic. I interviewed him about it, you can watch that here.)
Here is the roll call:
Chapter three: Wonder Woman 1984
Finally, we get a glimpse at Cheetah, played by Kristin Wiig, in the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer.
I am very excited to see Kristin Wiig as a – I hesitate to say villain because Cheetah is sort of in the grey area, but at least as an antagonist. And then, of course, we have Steve Trevor back from the dead and in the 80s. Intrigue! Strong women! Gal Gadot! Sign me up.
This movie debuts on October 2, 2020. My coworker Max and I reviewed the first trailer what feels like a million years ago:
Chapter four: The Snyder Cut
If you are unfamiliar about everything that went into the Snyder Cut, including the incessant Twitter campaign by Snyderbros calling for the Zack Snyder cut of the Justice League movie that was ultimately directed by Joss Whedon, I wrote an article about it:
The Snyder Cut of the Justice League will be only on HBOMax in 2021.
My feelings can be summarized by this tweet:
Chapter five: The New Mutants
Moving on from DC content, we can visit Marvel for a moment. This clip below of Magik being awesome and powerful isn’t exactly new, but I bring it up because the movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 28.
The X-Men is my favorite Marvel franchise but I won’t be heading to see this movie due to COVID-19. Across the internet, it seems like a lot of people share that sentiment. This movie's debut date was pushed back several times. It will be one of the first major motion pictures to come to theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic, which will likely affect how well it does box office.
Chapter six: Enola Holmes
This is a Netflix movie coming out in September about the most buff Sherlock ever (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) Holmes’ little sister named Enola (Millie Bobby Brown). She is on a mission to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) who has gone missing. It looks very cute.
I love to see a female-centered Holmes movie where we will have a smart young lady solving a mystery in the vein of Carmen SanDiego and Nancy Drew.
Chapter seven: Ammonite
Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan are in a period piece about secret lesbian lovers who are also searching for beach fossils. Need I say more?
Well, I will. Charlotte Murchison (Ronan) is suffering from melancholia or old-timey depression, and her husband brings her to Mary Anning (Winslet) and asks her to help. Looks like it's destined to be sad and moody.
This movie hits theaters on November 13.
Chapter eight: Death on the Nile
An Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot classic being revived with an all-star cast? Wow. Dreams do come true.
It is part murder mystery, part drop-dead gorgeous study in 20s fashion. I have a great love of Poirot and am excited to see him played by Kenneth Branagh. This is a remake of a movie from 1978.
