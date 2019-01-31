PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police is looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan wanted for hitting a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Northeast 109th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

The man who was struck was walking with a cart when he was hit, according to a witness.

"The first thing I heard was the impact. I heard the cart going sideways," said Angel Luke.

Luke was working when he came outside for a cigarette and heard the crash.

"Being a former combat medic my first instinct was, when I heard the crash, investigate. I saw a man laying in the street and I came," Luke said.

Luke saw the driver speed away and called 911.

"It's just inhumane that someone can just drive off. It doesn't even compute," Luke said.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"The man could've died. I watched them cart him away," Luke said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Portland police.