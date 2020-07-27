The KGW School Supply Drive is going on now!

A $25 donation provides one student with basic supplies needed for an entire year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW, in partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union, Safeway, and Great Clips, are proud to announce the 13th annual KGW School Supply Drive. The KGW School Supply Drive collection period begins July 28 and continues through August 28. The goal is to collect enough monetary donations and school supplies to prepare at least 12,000 students for fall with the materials needed to succeed. In Oregon, nearly half of all children live in low-income families and cannot afford even the most basic school supplies.

"Doing well in school prepares children for a successful life as an adult," said Steve Carter, president and general manager of KGW. "Sadly, many children do not have the supplies needed to do their schoolwork. This is a problem we can solve. Just a few dollars get paper and pencils into the hands of these kids. We appreciate the support of our business partners who join with us and the whole community to help local children succeed."

While the goal is the same as it has been for the last 13 years, the strategy to collect donations is shifting due to the pandemic. More supplies are essential to support students and educators as they prepare for the potential for at-home and in-person learning this fall. The KGW School Supply Drive is focusing on cash donations as an alternative to collecting physical supplies in order to keep the community safe and healthy.

Throughout the drive, you are encouraged to make cash and online school supply donations of any amount. A $25 donation provides one student with basic supplies needed for an entire year. All donations, benefiting local area schools, are distributed with the help of Schoolhouse Supplies, the non-profit Free Store for Teachers.

Donations can be made in several ways:

Donate funds and purchase school supplies online at KGW.com/school

Accepting monetary donations at any OnPoint Community Credit Union

Great Clips will add a haircut to your donation for a child in need, up to 1000 haircuts

Between August 8 and August 28, make a cash donation at the register at local Safeway stores

About Schoolhouse Supplies