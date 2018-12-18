SHERWOOD, Ore. — The storm that swept through the Portland metro area Monday night brought wind, rain, and downed trees. One of those downed trees crashed on a Sherwood couple’s home.

No one was hurt.

A gutter was hanging loosely from the roof, two cars were mangled in the driveway on Tuesday morning. The roof was even punctured with a branch.

“It was a rumble. I mean heard a couple cracking, the house shook,” said Dave Seward.

“At 3:18 we suddenly woke up to what I thought was an earthquake,” Seward said.

But it didn't take Seward and his wife long to figure out a tree had crashed onto their home.

“I couldn't see out the front window,” he said.

Seward said it came from his neighbor's yard. He said last year, another one of his neighbor's trees was worrying him.

“When we had windstorms last year we had a couple branches drop in our front yard, not little branches big branches,” said Seward. “So we had to spend the money to have the tree removed from our neighbor's property.”

Seward's neighbors said the tree that came down in this most recent storm showed no signs that it might fall. They said it was a product of the heavy rain and wind.

Seward said the downed tree also dealt a blow to his potential income.

“I'm doing some Uber-ing while I'm jumping careers into an appraisal business. So my form of income right now has been taken out,” he said. “I'm just taking it hour-by-hour right now and just try to take it in stride.”

He said if the tree had fallen a foot in the opposite direction, it would have taken out an even bigger portion of their house.

His advice to other homeowners: if you're even a little worried about a tree near your home, call an arborist to check it out.