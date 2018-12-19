In Oregon, the homeless problem is growing.

In 2018, there are 6.8 percent more homeless people on the street, which numbers to 705, than there were just one year ago. It is estimated that there is a total of 14,476 homeless people in Oregon.

According to the 2018 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress, Oregon has the second highest rate of homelessness, behind California.

That means:

35 in every 10,000 people in Oregon is experiencing homelessness

There are 11,139 are homeless people and 3,337 are people in families with children totaling 14,476

61.7 percent of those people are unsheltered, or the people seen sleeping in the street, parks, and tents

1,363 veterans are homeless

1,309 people between 18 and 24, who are considered unaccompanied youth, are homeless

4,013 people with a disability have been homeless for one year or more.

Eugene/Springfield/Lane County experienced the second highest number of people experiencing homelessness in the nation in 2018, compared to other areas of similar size

95 percent of homeless people in Clackamas County are unsheltered, making it the second highest in the nation percentage-wise compared to other areas of similar size

Veterans

More than half (56 percent) of the homeless veterans in Oregon were unsheltered in a single night in January 2018, when a study was conducted. The national average for homeless veterans is 18 out of 10,000 but Oregon’s average is 43 out of every 10,000 veterans.

Despite homelessness having decreased in 32 states, according to the study, Oregon saw an increase of homeless veterans from 2017 to 2018, with 112 new veterans who were homeless.

The highest concentration of unsheltered homeless vets, or vets who reside at night in places not traditionally meant for residing, was in Eugene, Springfield/Lane County.

Homeless families

Of people who experience homelessness while also being in a family unit with children, 65 percent are accounted for in just four states: California, Florida, Oregon and Colorado.

3,337 homeless people in families with children in Oregon

54 percent of homeless people in families with children are unsheltered in Oregon

More than half of all homeless families with children in Oregon were in largely rural areas

Eugene/Springfield/Lane County had 251 homeless families with children, making it the area with the most homeless families in the nation, compared to other areas of a similar size

The study is over 100 pages long and can be viewed in its entirety here.