Bar owner frustrated by delayed response from PPB after break-in

Nicholas Peck says it took police four hours to respond to a break-in at his Southeast Portland bar.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nicholas Peck has owned Thatcher's in the Montavilla neighborhood for two years. "It's a great neighborhood," said Peck. "I grew up on the other side of Mt Tabor so it's cool to be back there."

What is not cool is what happened early Monday morning. Peck says two people broke into the bar and stole an ATM. The alarm company alerted both Peck and police.

"They've always been good about showing up in time," said Peck.

This time though, Peck says, it took police four hours to respond.

"I've spent a lot of time being frustrated through this whole thing," he said.

Just as frustrated, if not more, is a couple in Northeast Portland. Their home was riddled with bullets early Sunday morning. They say it took police 17 hours to respond.

"You mean to tell me you can't send an officer by to take a report," asked Herman Barnes.

In early August Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell addressed the delayed response to crimes. He said so many officers are working the nightly demonstrations.

"That response takes away from our ability to go out and give people the service they expect from the police bureau," said Lovell.

People like Nicholas Peck pay the price. He is hoping for more calm.

"It's hard times but I try to keep positive through it cause I think we'll see the end of this at some point," said Peck.