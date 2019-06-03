PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple was worried one of their two dogs was intentionally sickened by rat poison.

“My dogs did absolutely nothing to anybody,” Jan Rautio said.

On Sunday morning she noticed Tad, her corgi-border collie mix, eating something odd.

“It was green,” she said. “Not grass or one of his play balls.”

Rautio said it came from outside.

Reluctantly she let Tad back out and he returned with more green stuff.

“Must’ve tasted really good,” said Rautio. “Wouldn’t let me near him.”

Afraid that it could be something harmful, Rautio and her husband rushed Tad to the animal hospital. The veterinarians told them it was likely Tad had eaten rat poison.

“You get really angry,” said Bill Beyer. “Really angry when things like this happen.”

Thankfully, Tad is okay.

Multnomah County Animal Control is investigating this as a deliberate act of poisoning.

Rautio and her husband don’t have much to go on other than some grainy video from a neighbor’s security camera. It shows somebody running away from the house near David Douglass High School.

“My neighbor said she and her son thought they saw a hand movement that looked like someone throwing something,” Rautio said.

She has no way of knowing for sure, but whatever Tad ate did not come from her or her husband. It came from somebody else.

“That person’s a coward and a sociopath as far as I’m concerned,” Rautio said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact authorities.