Thanksgiving fitness traditions change up amidst pandemic

Fun runs and group fitness classes are on hold, but the tradition of burning some extra calories before Thanksgiving dinner, lives on.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Thanksgiving makes most people think of a good, hardy meal—not a workout. But for a growing number of people, exercising is also a Turkey Day tradition.

There’s the Turkey Trot; Runner’s World magazine reported that just two years ago, more than a million people registered for Thanksgiving fun runs when COVID-19 wasn't a threat. There were also touch football games with friends and even gyms got into the spirit.

BurnCycle in Portland and Seattle does an annual "Turkey Burn." Last year, some participants even wore turkey hats while riding their stationary bikes.

“We do it because it's a celebration and everyone has a day off and it's gathering and it’s connection,” said BurnCycle founder, Jessi Duley. “This year's a little different.”

After closing her gyms over the spring and summer due to COVID-19, Duley reopened in October, only to be forced to close again six weeks later for Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s COVID freeze.

“It was very disheartening for us because we did everything right,” said Duley. “We went above and beyond with our safety standards.”

Duley is trying to stay positive. She also pivoted her business to survive and keep people active. A monthly fee of $29 now gets members unlimited BurnMVMT classes online, which don't use bikes. A portion of that fee even goes to charity. And on Thanksgiving, BurnCycle will stream two turkey burn classes in the morning to keep the tradition going.

“In our lost sense of humanity right now I think moving and getting out of your head and into your body is such a gift,” said Duley. “It really only takes 10, 15, 20 minutes and it can be something as simple as a walk.”

At Northwest Fitness on Northeast Airport Way, specialist Ryan Rysdam said it's been tough keeping inventory in stock at the exercise equipment store since so many customers have been setting up workout spaces at home.

“We're seeing return customers that maybe started this COVID thing with a set of dumbbells, thinking the gym's going to be back open or 'I'll feel comfortable in six months,'” said Rysdam. “Now, here we are.”

As winter settles in and the future remains unknown, Rysdam hopes fitness will remain a constant in people's lives.

“I think they're coming to terms with the fact that they can do a lot at home,” he said.

Duley looks forward to the time when people can once again break a sweat, together.