Judge will consider if Texas can keep its floating barrier to block migrants crossing from Mexico

TEXAS, USA — A federal judge may decide Tuesday whether Texas can keep its floating barriers along the border.

The decision may come after Gov. Greg Abbott visited Eagle Pass on Monday with four other governors who support him on border control.

Governors from Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota were all seen with Abbott, Texas DPS troopers, guardsmen, and Texas' Border Czar as they provided updates.

Texas was sued by the Department of Justice over the water barrier which was installed along the Rio Grande back in July. The DOJ argued the barrier could impact relations with Mexico and pose humanitarian and environmental risks.

During Monday's trip, Abbott said the barrier was moved “out of an abundance of caution” following what he described as allegations that they had drifted to Mexico's side of the river.

“I don't know whether they were true or not,” Abbott said.

It is not clear when U.S. District Judge David Ezra might rule on the barrier.

In the meantime, Abbott's sprawling border mission known as Operation Lone Star continues to face numerous legal challenges, including a new one filed Monday by four migrant men arrested by Texas troopers after crossing the border.

The men include a father and son and are among thousands of migrants who since 2021 have been arrested on trespassing charges in the state. Most have either had their cases dismissed or entered guilty pleas in exchange for time served. But the plaintiffs remained in a Texas jail for two to six weeks after they should have been released, according to the lawsuit filed by the Texas ACLU and the Texas Fair Defense Project.

Instead of a sheriff’s office allowing the jails to release the men, the lawsuit alleges, they were transported to federal immigration facilities and then sent to Mexico.

“I think a key point of all that, which is hard to grasp, is also that because they’re building the system as they go, the problems flare up in different ways,” said David Donatti, an attorney for the Texas ACLU.

Officials in both Kinney and Val Verde counties, which have partnered with Abbott's operation, are named in the lawsuit. A representative for Kinney County said Monday he did not believe anyone had yet reviewed the complaint. A representative for Kinney County did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The lawsuit also alleges that there were at least 80 others who were detained longer than allowed under state law from late September 2021 to January 2022.