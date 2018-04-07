On this Fourth of July, test your knowledge of civics by answering these questions from a sample test by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services:
A. What is one reason colonists came to America?
- To join a civic group
- Freedom
- For the experience traveling across the ocean
- None of the answers
B. Who did the United States fight in World War II?
- Austria-Hungary, Japan, and Germany
- Japan, Germany, and Italy
- Japan, China, and Vietnam
- The Soviet Union, Germany, and Italy
C. Name one of the two longest riveters in the United States.
- Mississippi River
- Colorado River
- Rio Grande River
- Ohio River
D. What are the two major political parties in the United States?
- Reform and Green
- American and Bull-Moose
- Democratic-Republican and Whigs
- Democratic and Republican
E. What is one responsibility that is only for United States citizens?
- Obey the law
- Serve on a jury
- Be respectful of others
- Pay taxes
F. How many amendments does the Constitution have?
- 27
- 21
- 10
- 23
G. What is an amendment?
- A change to the Constitution
- The beginning of the Declaration of Independence
- The Preamble to the Constitution
- An Introduction
H. The idea of self-government is the first three words of the Constitution. What are these words?
- Congress shall make
- We the People
- We the British
- We the Colonists
I. We elect a President for how many years?
- 8
- 10
- 4
- 2
J. Name one U.S. territory
- Bermuda
- Cayman Islands
- Haiti
- Guam