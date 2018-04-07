On this Fourth of July, test your knowledge of civics by answering these questions from a sample test by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services:

A. What is one reason colonists came to America?

To join a civic group Freedom For the experience traveling across the ocean None of the answers

B. Who did the United States fight in World War II?

Austria-Hungary, Japan, and Germany Japan, Germany, and Italy Japan, China, and Vietnam The Soviet Union, Germany, and Italy

C. Name one of the two longest riveters in the United States.

Mississippi River Colorado River Rio Grande River Ohio River

D. What are the two major political parties in the United States?

Reform and Green American and Bull-Moose Democratic-Republican and Whigs Democratic and Republican

E. What is one responsibility that is only for United States citizens?

Obey the law Serve on a jury Be respectful of others Pay taxes

F. How many amendments does the Constitution have?

27 21 10 23

G. What is an amendment?

A change to the Constitution The beginning of the Declaration of Independence The Preamble to the Constitution An Introduction

H. The idea of self-government is the first three words of the Constitution. What are these words?

Congress shall make We the People We the British We the Colonists

I. We elect a President for how many years?

8 10 4 2

J. Name one U.S. territory

Bermuda Cayman Islands Haiti Guam

