PORTLAND, Ore. — Prominent Portland Democratic political fundraiser Terry Bean faces a $6 million civil lawsuit from a teen he’s accused of sexually abusing.

The alleged victim filed the suit Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit claims that the teen’s lawyer, Lori Deveny, in 2014 made a secret deal with Bean to have the teen not testify at the 2015 sex abuse trial. The original case against Bean was dismissed when the accuser refused to testify.

The lawsuit claims Deveny forged the teen’s signature on the agreement and gave him $5,000 out of the $220,000 settlement that Bean had paid.

The lawsuit claims any agreement between the teen and Bean was illegal and the teen should be paid $6 million in damages.

Meanwhile, prosecutors filed new criminal charges against Bean in January 2019 when the accuser agreed to tell his story in court.

The incident allegedly happened in Eugene in September 2013.

Bean, a Portland real estate developer, has contributed money to Democratic politicians around Oregon and across the nation.