VANCOUVER, Wash. — Another person has tested positive for novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Clark County bringing the number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County to 10.

The case is a man in his 70s. He had contact with a confirmed case in Clark County and was quarantined. He is recovering at home.

Here are the latest cases in Clark County, according to the Clark County Public Health website:

• Man in his 70s. Close contact of a confirmed case in Clark County. Recovering at home.

• Man in his 70s. No known contact with a confirmed case. Died March 17.

• Man in his 80s. No known contact with a confirmed case. Died March 16.

• Woman in her 80s. No known contact with a confirmed case. Died March 16.

• Woman in her 40s. Close contact of a confirmed case in Oregon.

• Woman in her 60s. No known contact with a confirmed case.

• Man in his 70s. No known contact with a confirmed case.

• Woman in her 80s. Close contact of a confirmed case in Clark County.

• Woman in her 40s. No known contact with a confirmed case.

• Man in his 80s. Public Health investigating whether known contact with a confirmed case.

