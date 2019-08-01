PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents allege two teenage boys are facing felony assault charges after allegedly punching a man so hard, they broke his jaw in two places.

According to documents, the victim was riding the MAX with his wife and 10-year-old daughter on Dec. 27 when he asked a group of teens to turn down the music coming from their speaker.

The teens initially turned down the music, then blasted it even higher and put it in his face, documents say. The victim then told the teens he would take their speaker if they used it as a weapon.

Two of the boys, both 15 years old, then began punching the man, who suffered a broken jaw and lost a tooth. His wife and daughter watched the assault.

The boys were each charged with three counts of assault and one count of interfering with public transportation.