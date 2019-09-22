PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: Warning, the video may contain explicit language.

Two teenagers were arrested during Friday's climate rally march, one white and one black. Videos circulating of the incident on social media have sparked concern about how police handled the incident.

In a release, the Portland Police Bureau said officers saw a small group of marchers climbing the Hawthorne Bridge supports separating the outside lane where marchers were walking from traffic.

When instructed, all but one marcher came down off the supports, officers said. Police said they made numerous requests, orders and warnings that the person climbing the supports would be arrested if he did not get down, but he still refused.

Police said the teen was leaning out from the pole into the traffic lane, forcing vehicles to abruptly apply their brakes and causing a safety concern.

When police initially tried to apprehend the teen, they said he was pulled away by others at the scene.

Police followed him and arrested him at a different location. In a video that has surfaced on social media, police are seen pushing into a group of teens and pulling one, who is black, out of the crowd.

The video also shows a second black teen being pulled out of the crowd by police. According to The Oregonian, the second black teen was not arrested. However, officers said a white teen attempted to interfere at the second location, and he was also arrested. Both teens were released into the custody of adults.

With tens of thousands of likes and retweets, social media users are questioning officers' motive and the force with which the police handled the teens.



A different video tweeted by PDX Resistance shows several teens standing on a bridge railing, with a black teen engaging with police after they are asked to get down. An officer reaches toward him and appears to push him before things get more physical.

A white teen is seen getting between the officer and the black teen. The Oregonian identifies those two as the two who were later arrested, at a different spot on the bridge.

Referring to the two teens who were arrested, police said in a release:

Safety is of utmost importance to PPB, and it is a common tactic to delay arrest to a time when it is safer. It's an attempt to avoid a flashpoint and avoid the risk of having to use force.

An adult man was also arrested during the climate strike. Police said he identified himself only as "Jake," and vandalized the Hawthorne Bridge.

Officers said he fought with officers who were trying to arrest him and had to be pepper-sprayed. Police said they seized several weapons from his backpack.

