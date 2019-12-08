GRESHAM, Ore. — Dive teams have recovered a swimmer's body from the Sandy River at Oxbow Park in Gresham.

The 15-year-old boy was swimming when he went under the water and did not resurface Monday afternoon, according to a Gresham Fire spokesman.

Rescuers were called to the park at 3:15 p.m. Gresham Fire announced that the boy's body was recovered just after 7:30 p.m.

An 8-year-old boy drowned in the same area of the Sandy River on July 30.

