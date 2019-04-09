PORTLAND, Ore. — Determined, smart, loving, those are just a few words you will hear if you ask about 19-year-old Logan Nettleton.

“She was just very committed, I mean literally she is so smart,” explained Maura White, the executive director of the Mother and Child Education Center. “Logan was smart, energetic, she did really well in school, she did really well at PSU, she was on a pathway to be the best possible mom, she was going to have a wonderful career, she was just there for everybody.”

White met Nettleton when she was 15-years-old, after she found out she was pregnant with her son King. Nettleton and her family turned to the Mother and Child Education Center for support during and after her pregnancy.

Despite becoming a mother at a young age, Nettleton finished high school and went on to major in criminal justice at Portland State University.

“Logan did it,” White explained. “Logan was an amazing girl, I mean her heart, her smile lit up a room, like literally she lit up a room. Talented basketball player, I think of her more as a Tom Boy out there shooting hoops with everybody, she still kept playing. She was just an amazing young woman who was just really committed to her son.”

Nettleton’s mother said her daughter was a straight 'A' student, an elite athlete, and an extraordinary mom. King, who is now 4-years-old, was born premature and up until last week, had a tracheotomy tube and ventilator.

A family friend started a GoFundMe to help care for King and cover funeral costs.

At last check, more than $16,000 had been donated. Friends said that outpouring of support shows what kind of person Nettleton was. They are devastated she is gone.

“I just want to say, be there for the people you love, that's all we can do, and so I just ask the community to understand that this was a loving, wonderful mother, a smart young woman, no one deserves this and all we want is justice for whoever killed her,” White said.

