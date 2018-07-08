PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 17-year-old girl who was looking at her phone walked into the path of a MAX train on Monday evening, police said.

The teenager was walking down a platform at the Merlo Road MAX station in Beaverton when she turned to cross the tracks just after 5:15 p.m. According to Beaverton police, she walked right into the path of an eastbound train.

The train operator saw the teen, hit the emergency brakes and bumped the teen. She fell to the ground, police said, and suffered an injury but was conscious, alert and breathing.

The teen was taken to a hospital, police said. The extent of her injuries was not released.

TriMet said it appears the teen will be all right.

"Our thoughts are with her and hope she makes a full recovery soon," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Our thoughts are also with our operator as these incidents can be emotional for all who are involved."

The MAX Blue Line was disrupted in Beaverton and Hillsboro due to the crash. Service was resumed at about 6:15 p.m.

According to TriMet, the risk of being injured by a vehicle doubles when people are distracted by cellular devices.

