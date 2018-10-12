VANCOUVER, Wash. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a strip mall parking lot in the Vancouver area on Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 6204 NE Highway 99 in the community of Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. and found the young man dead.

Witnesses reported hearing two or three gunshots.

The suspect left in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Authorities told KGW's Mike Benner that the shooting may be connected to a drug deal and the suspect and victim knew each other.

The sheriff's office said it does not believe there is a danger to the public in connection to the shooting.