Teen killed, another seriously injured in Clark County crash

A 14-year-old girl, who was the passenger in one of the cars, died at a local hospital.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash — A 14-year-old girl was killed and a 16-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after a collision in Clark County, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Saturday night at 8:55 p.m., deputies and medical personnel were sent to a two-car crash at Northeast 139th Street and Northeast 72nd Avenue in Barberton. A 2007 GMC pick-up truck had collided with a 2007 Honda Civic, officials said.

It is believed that the pick-up truck was traveling north on 72nd Avenue when the Honda, coming west on 139th Street, pulled out and into its path, deputies said. The truck hit the Honda just behind the driver’s door.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit, East/West traffic on 139th Street is controlled by stop signs at the intersection. However, there is no stop sign for North/South traffic on 72nd Avenue, and the speed limit for 72nd Avenue is 50 mph.

The 16-year-old driver and the 14-year-old passenger of the Honda had life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to local hospitals, where the 14-year-old girl died, officials said.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 37-year-old man from Battle Ground, was uninjured and remained at the scene. The crash is under investigation.