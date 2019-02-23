FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A teen was killed, and four others were injured in a crash on Highway 6 northwest of Forest Grove on Saturday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:15 a.m. near milepost 42. A black 2012 Kia Soul was eastbound on the highway when for unknown reasons the driver drifted off the road and the vehicle went down an embankment and struck a large tree, according to Oregon State Police.

Forest Grove Fire had to cut open the car to get the teens out.

One teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four teens were taken to Portland area hospitals.

The identities of the teens were not released.