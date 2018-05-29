BEAVERTON, Ore. -- You’ve heard the old saying, necessity is the mother of invention. And if you are wondering what sparked Ruslan Manoharan’s creativity, look no further than the kitchen sink. Because the one chore Ruslan dislikes the most is washing dishes.

"As a teen I have chores at my house,” said Ruslan. "I’m a germaphobe and I don’t like doing the dishes because I have to touch other people’s food scraps."

His solution was to invent The Scrub Glove, a rubber glove with sponges and scrubbers attached to the front. Ruslan started creating his prototype in an afterschool program called Young Entrepreneurs Academy, through the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce. The students come up with a product or service, do market research, create a business plan and get ready to attract investors with the help of mentors already running successful businesses.

Ruslan Manoharan.

Other students have created products like a sneaker cleaning service and a no-drip baking cup.

"For the time being I’m hoping that we can get it into some local stores in the area," said Ruslan. "But in the future I want to get it into some big retailers and maybe offer a way to purchase my product online."

For now, Ruslan is still looking for a manufacturer, which isn’t easy.

"Sometimes manufacturers are skeptical when I mention I’m 15. That’s one of the main hiccups," he said.

Ruslan isn’t giving up, and this is likely only his first product, since he has plenty of inspiration: A long list of chores to choose from.

