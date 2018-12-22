A man found dead in a Portland Motel 6 room on Friday morning has been identified as 18-year-old Ian R. Olson, of St. Helens.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Olson died of homicidal violence, as a result of gunshot wound, police said.

Olson's body was found at around 11:15 a.m. by a housekeeper of the motel, located at 518 NE Holladay St.

Police do not believe the community is in danger.

No suspects have been taken into custody and Portland police said there is no additional information to release.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Portland police detective Travis Law at 503-823-9786.