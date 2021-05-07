Teen faces federal charge over police union building fire

Alma Yessenia Raven-Guido made her first appearance in U.S. District Court in Portland Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 19-year-old woman accused of setting the Portland police union building on fire now faces a federal arson charge.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Alma Yessenia Raven-Guido made her first appearance on the one-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Portland Thursday.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Francesca Freccero entered a not guilty plea to the charge for Raven-Guido. FBI agents arrested her at her Beaverton home Wednesday.