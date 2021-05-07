x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Local News

Teen faces federal charge over police union building fire

Alma Yessenia Raven-Guido made her first appearance in U.S. District Court in Portland Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 19-year-old woman accused of setting the Portland police union building on fire now faces a federal arson charge. 

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Alma Yessenia Raven-Guido made her first appearance on the one-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Portland Thursday.

RELATED: Police declare riot after person sets fire to door of Portland Police Association building

Assistant Federal Public Defender Francesca Freccero entered a not guilty plea to the charge for Raven-Guido. FBI agents arrested her at her Beaverton home Wednesday. 

The arson charge alleges Raven-Guido maliciously damaged or attempted to damage the Portland Police Association office, described in the indictment as a building “used in interstate commerce and in activity affecting interstate commerce.” Prosecutors say the federal charge is based on an interpretation that unions affect interstate commerce.