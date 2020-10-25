Teenage DUII driver hits boulder, sends it hurtling into Beaverton woman's car

Deputies said the impact of the crash propelled the boulder 75 feet. It hit an occupied parked car outside 7-Eleven in Aloha.

ALOHA, Ore. — An 18-year-old man crashed into a boulder in Aloha on Thursday night, sending it hurtling 75 feet into a parked car with two young people inside, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the teen was driving under the influence but thankfully no one was hurt.

The crash happened on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway near 192nd Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Deputies said the teen was driving a Ford F-150 pickup when he hit large landscaping boulder on the north side of the road.

The impact caused the oversized rock to hit Beaverton resident McKayla Carmean's Toyota Corolla parked outside a 7-Eleven.

The truck kept going until it hit the back of a Chevy Impala. All three involved vehicles had significant damage.

Carmean, 22, said she had just gone inside the 7-Eleven and was sitting in the driver's seat of her Toyota with a friend when she noticed the truck coming her direction.

"I thought I was going to be in an accident, so I just immediately ducked over into my friend's lap and held onto him," said Carmean.

No, it’s not an asteroid, but it still made quite an impact. This large landscaping boulder was propelled 75 ft. towards two young people sitting in this parked car on Thursday night in Aloha. Fortunately, no one was hurt. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mgdgkjkaqe — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) October 24, 2020

She said everything happened so quickly that she didn't see the boulder skidding toward her. Once she felt the impact, she said her instinct was to get out and away from the car as quickly as possible.

With her car door pinned shut, Carmean and her friend got out on the passenger side and she finally realized what happened.

Carmean said she still needs to get her door fixed, but she feels lucky the night didn't end worse.

"If I want to drive, I just have to crawl though the passenger side, and honestly I don't really want to be driving for a while because I'm just a little bit traumatized," said Carmean.

Deputies said they cited the teen for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.