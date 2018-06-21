SILVERTON, Ore. – A 14-year-old Keizer girl drowned in a pond near Silverton on Wednesday night.

Naomi Rudolph was working as a junior counselor at Canyonview Camp. She decided to swim in a pond during her time off and she disappeared underwater, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the camp, located in the 13000 block of Finlay Road, lifeguards and counselors were searching the pond for Rudolph. Her body was found a short time later, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office believes Rudolph was swimming when she began to struggle and called for help. Lifeguards could not reach her before she disappeared under the water.

© 2018 KGW