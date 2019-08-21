CLARK COUNTY, Washington — Camas police say a 14-year-old boy drowned in Lacamas Lake Tuesday night.

He had been jumping off a footbridge and swimming with friends when they noticed he was missing.

Friends weren't sure if he had left or if he had went underwater.

They searched for him for about an hour, then called 911.

A dive team quickly found the teen's body in the water, not far from where the group had been gathered.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Police have not yet released the teen's name.