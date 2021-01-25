Teen dies in mobile home fire in Yamhill

The victim was identified as Jonathan Calhoun, a seventh-grade student at Yamhill-Carlton Intermediate School.

YAMHILL, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy died in a mobile home fire in Yamhill on Sunday night, fire officials reported Monday.

The victim was identified as Jonathan Calhoun, a seventh-grade student at Yamhill-Carlton Intermediate School.

The fire started at about 11 p.m. Sunday at a single-wide mobile home in the 17800 block of Northeast Stillers Mill Road in Yamhill. The fire spread to other buildings near the home before firefighters were able to contain it.

One person was found dead inside the home. Several other residents of the home were able to escape safely.