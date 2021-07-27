Teen dies, others injured in Battle Ground crash

The deadly crash happened on SE Eaton Blvd. at SE 23rd Ave. Tuesday afternoon. A man and two children who were hospitalized are expected to survive.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy died when two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon in Battle Ground, city officials said in a news release.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene of the crash on Southeast Eaton Boulevard at Southeast 23rd Avenue at about 4:50 p.m. The teen died at the scene.

A man and two children involved in the crash were injured and transported to local hospitals. They are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Investigators are asking witnesses to contact Battle Ground police by calling 311.