Teen dies after trying to ride on car hood, becoming pinned under vehicle in Salem

The 15-year-old boy was taken to a Salem hospital where he died from his injuries.

SALEM, Ore. — A 15-year-old boy died after Salem police said he tried to ride on the hood of a car while his friend was driving but fell off and became pinned under the vehicle early Monday morning.

It happened in a parking lot at Riverfront Park. Officers received a call around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, the 15-year-old climbed onto the hood and the driver, a 16-year-old girl, began accelerating. At some point, the 15-year-old slid off the car and was pinned underneath it.

Another member of the group called 911 while a fourth person tried to find help.

Salem firefighters arrived and got the boy out from under the car. Medics took him to a hospital where he died from his injuries.