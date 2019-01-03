PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a 15-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed an 18-year-old at a Motel 6 last December.

Police say Jeremiah Hannon shot and killed 18-year-old Ian Olson inside a room at the Motel 6 in the Lloyd Center on Dec. 22, 2018.

Police also say Hannon and another teenager beat up a man aboard a MAX train just five days after the shooting.

That victim told police he told the teens to turn down the music they were playing on the train before they attacked him at the Lloyd Center stop.

The victim broke his jaw in two places and lost several teeth in the attack.

His wife and 10-year-old daughter witnessed the attack.

"It saddens me and angers me," Valentino said. "Our job is to protect our kids and let them know they're safe. And I wasn't able to do that."