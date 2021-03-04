Get KGW on demand in your living room with Roku & Fire TV

Watching KGW live and on-demand is easier than ever with the KGW app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

PORTLAND, Ore. — You asked for more access to local news, weather and more at home, and we listened!

Now, watching KGW News is easier than ever with the KGW app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Easily find live newscasts and local programs, access top videos and stream breaking news on your schedule.

Get the all-new free KGW app today:

On Roku:

Search 'KGW'

Click 'Add Channel' button to download

On Amazon Fire TV:

Search 'KGW'

Click 'Get' to download

You can also stream on-the-go with the KGW News mobile app.

You can check our latest newscast schedule by visiting the TV listings section here.

You can also watch live newscasts and video on demand right here on our Watch page.