NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With growing awareness of the coronavirus and with flu season in full swing, you're likely taking some extra precautions to avoid the spread of germs.

That should include sanitizing your phone.

Some germs and viruses can survive on surfaces for more than a week, and cleaning isn't necessarily simple.

Most newer phones have screens that can be damaged by harsh chemicals. Instead, phone manufacturers suggest wiping it down with a damp cloth.

There are also portable phone cleaners such as the Hands Swipe or the Phonesoap Shine.

UV sanitizers like the one from Phonesoap promise to kill 99.9 percent of germs.

It's also a good idea to avoid touching your phone after contact with shared surfaces, such as handrails, ATMs, or airport security bins.

"We really need to rethink using our phones in places like this and decontaminating on a regular basis," says Dr. Jack Caravanos of New York University's College of Global Public Health.

