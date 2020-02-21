EUGENE, Ore. — A popular bar on the University of Oregon campus will soon no longer be able to serve alcohol.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission decided not to renew the liquor license for Taylor's Bar & Grill.

The OLCC cited several fights and incidents where people leaving the rowdy student hangout were arrested for drunk driving.

The OLCC's report also says six women claim someone put something in their drinks at the bar, and they couldn't remember anything after that.

The bar owner has declined to comment to Eugene television station KEZI on the situation.

MORE: College investigating reports of coronavirus-themed party

MORE: Oregon paid 288 state employees $3.2 million to stay home last year