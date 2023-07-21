Nearly 50 reports of Taylor Swift ticket scams reported in Washington, BBB says

According to the BBB, there have been 48 reports of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of her upcoming concert in Seattle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) in Washington has a warning for fans trying to buy tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: Be wary of scammers.

According to the BBB, there have been 48 reports of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of her Saturday and Sunday shows at Lumen Field. This doesn't count the scams that have not been reported to BBB or ones that were reported to another agency.

The BBB said in an interview with KING 5 Friday morning that the scams have typically involved people finding Swift tickets on social media, where the seller asks for Venmo or Zelle for payment. In these cases, the BBB said the seller promised to refund the money if the ticket doesn't work. But by then it's too late: The buyer has a fake ticket and the seller pockets the money.

Another scam involved a person finding a fake Taylor Swift website that appeared legitimate and buying a phony ticket on the site. The BBB said this website popped up in a Google search.

To protect against scams, the BBB recommends going to reputable sources like SeatGeek or StubHub for buying tickets. As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest ticket on StubHub for Swift's Eras Tour is over $1,700.

Fans clamoring to get their hands on exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise arrived as early as 3 a.m. outside Lumen Field on Friday, hours before the merch trucks opened.

Lumen Field did not allow fans to line up before 8 a.m. on Friday, which was two hours before the trucks were expected to open. However, fans started lining up across the street from the stadium to have quick access to the actual line once it opened.

Early Merch Day is open to all fans, with or without tickets to the concert. The truck will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, merchandise sales will start at noon.