Here's what to know about Multnomah County and Portland's taxes

With the deadline to file taxes looming, there are three local taxes you may need to worry about.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadline for most Americans to file taxes is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. With the deadline looming, there are a number of filings to know about that are specific to Portland and Multnomah County. Before filing your tax return, read on to learn more about three local taxes you may need to worry about.

1. Arts tax

Portland's $35 arts tax was a ballot measure approved by voters in the November 2012 election. It's meant to provide funding to arts education and grants to nonprofits.

The arts tax applies to all adults who live in Portland and made more than $1,000 last year. Anyone who moved into or out of the city during the tax year is still required to pay the arts tax.

You can pay the arts tax or claim an exemption online, by mail or in person.

2. Preschool for all tax

Multnomah County's preschool for all tax started as a ballot measure that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November 2020. The program connects 3- and 4-year-old kids in the county to tuition-free preschool provided by the state.

Most county residents don't meet the income threshold to owe the tax. The preschool for all tax is 1.5% on taxable income for people who make more than $125,000 a year, and $200,000 a year for couples who file jointly. There is an additional 1.5% on taxable income over $250,000 for individuals and $400,000 for couples.

The city of Portland collects the tax on behalf of Metro and Multnomah County. You can make payments through the Revenue Division's website.

3. Homeless services tax

Voters approved the homeless services tax in May 2020. It aims to reduce homelessness through programs that help with rent, placement into housing, and services that provide support with mental health and addiction and recovery.

The homeless services tax is 1% on taxable income for people who earn over $125,000 a year, and $200,000 for joint filers.