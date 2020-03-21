LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — It was anything but business as usual at Tavern On Kruse in Lake Oswego Friday evening. Owner Kent Lewis was forced to close earlier in the week due to the covid-19 crisis.

"It's now up to us to get creative about how we're going to handle the shutdown," said Lewis.

Getting creative is exactly what Lewis is doing. Several nights a week, his two chefs, really the only ones left on the payroll, are whipping up one meal for carry out. This Friday it is seared scallop clam chowder. The chefs are only completing two-thirds of the meal. The customers are doing the rest of the work at home by referencing a video on the restaurant's website.

"Our hope is to take the labor we're saving by handing food to you two-thirds ready to eat and we're going to apply that labor to feeding the people out of work," said Lewis.

For every carry out order, Lewis will give away a meal to somebody out of work because of covid-19. They will start with restaurant workers and expand from there.

"I know there are several other industries about to be shut down and people will start wondering how to feed their families," said Lewis.

Judging by the comments on the Tavern On Kruse Facebook page, Lewis' idea is already a hit. His two chefs are proud to be a part of it.

"It really touches my heart and I'm glad to do it," said sous chef Chris Grier.

That sentiment is echoed by Lewis, who is making the best of a tough situation.

"We're going to start small and if this becomes a thing and we can start employing people or we have to start employing people to meet the demand we will and if it doesn't work we tried," said Lewis.

RELATED: Starbucks goes drive-thru only over coronavirus concerns after employee petition

RELATED: Safeway, Albertsons add safety measures to help shoppers, clerks avoid coronavirus