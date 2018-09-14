FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer remains in critical condition and "in the fight of his life," said Mayor Betsy Price after the officer was shot early Friday morning while confronting robbery suspects.

The officer, identified as Garrett Hull by the Fort Worth Police Department, was conducting surveillance on three robbery suspects when they went into the Vaquero Sports bar at about midnight in the 400 block of West Biddison Street, according to police.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgererald said Hull remains in critical condition, surrounded by his family and friends.

Chief Fitzgerald named two of three suspects, Samuel Mayfield, and Dacion Steptoe, who police said shot Officer Hull and was a known person to the department. A woman was taken into custody. Officers are currently questioning Mayfield and the woman.

Police said the suspects robbed the bar, and that's when the officer confronted them. As the suspects were running, Steptoe turned and fired, striking Hull in the head. Another officer returned fire, killing Steptoe, according to police.

A fellow officer at the scene rushed Hull to John Peter Smith Hospital in his police car.

HOW THE SHOOTING UNFOLDED

A witness told WFAA that the robbery suspects stormed the bar with weapons drawn at about midnight and ordered everyone to get on the floor. The robbers took wallets and cellphones from people inside the bar and quickly fled, the witness said.

According to Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, the suspects were wanted in numerous armed robberies in which three people had been shot.

Chief Fitzgerald said the suspects are believed to be involved in as many as 17 robberies of primarily Latino bars in and near the Fort Worth area.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT OFFICER HULL

Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull started on the force in 1999 and eventually left in 2009 to pursue another field. Chief Fitzgerald said Hull loved police work so much, he eventually returned to the department in 2011 marking a total of 17 years of service.

Hundreds of officers have gathered at JPS in support of officer Hull and his family. City leaders are asking for prayers from the community.

Hull has a wife and two daughters.

