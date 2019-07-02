KEIZER, Ore. — At least 1,500 gallons of gaoline and diesel spilled after a wreck Wednesday evening involving a tanker tractor with two trailers on I-5 southbound north of Salem, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Two of three lanes were blocked through the night after the 9 p.m. crash but two lanes were open by 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Oregon State Police said.

Detours include leaving the freeway at Brooks and going east to 99E or west to River Road Northeast and continuing south.