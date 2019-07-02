KEIZER, Ore. — At least 1,100 gallons of fuel has been spilled after a wreck Wednesday evening involving a tanker tractor with two trailers on I-5 southbound south of Brooks, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Two lanes remain blocked Thursday morning. All lanes may have to be closed at some point to allow hazmant crews to clear the wreckage, according to ODOT.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Oregon State Police said.

Detours include leaving the freeway at Brooks and going east to 99E or west to River Road Northeast and continuing south.