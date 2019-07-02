KEIZER, Ore. — An overturned double tanker fuel truck is leaking fuel on southbound Interstate 5 in Keizer, south of Brooks on Wednesday night, ODOT said.

Two lanes are blocked on southbound I-5, according to ODOT. The remaining lane is open but may close for cleanup.

Hazmat crews are currently on their way to the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Oregon State Police said.

Cleanup may take a few hours, according to ODOT. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and to expect delays.