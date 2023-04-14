Fire aboard ship in Tacoma put out after burning 6 days

The ship, which is owned by Trident Seafoods, caught fire over the weekend and led to a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents over air quality concerns.

TACOMA, Wash. — A fire that burned aboard a ship in Tacoma for six days has been put out.

The unified command, which is made up of several local and state agencies, announced Friday that the fire aboard the F/V Kodiak Enterprise, which is owned by Trident Seafoods, is no longer burning.

The next step is removing the fuel that remains on board. Once the fuel is removed, the work will become a general salvage operation, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology.

There were no signs of a fuel spill, but responders preventatively deployed three layers of containment boom around the ship to protect marine waters.

The Port of Tacoma’s environment and engineering departments are also expected to conduct assessments of the waterway and dock where the ship is moored once they are cleared by the Tacoma Fire Department.

The fire was first reported April 8 at around 3 a.m. when a security guard noticed smoke coming from the ship. Three engineers on board were evacuated safely.

The blaze burned below deck, at one point causing an acetylene tank to explode. The pressurized tank was generally used for welding.

One complication in fighting the fire was the presence of 19,000 pounds of freon on board, which is a refrigerant. Heat from the fire could cause pressure to build in the freon tanks, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). Though freon can be toxic if inhaled in a confined space or in large quantities, the freon released from the tanks into the atmosphere was not expected to be a health hazard, according to USCG.

The Environmental Protection Agency monitored air quality in the surrounding areas for days.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the Browns Point, Dash Point and Northeast Tacoma neighborhoods from Sunday afternoon until Monday morning due to smoke emanating from the fire. Schools in the area were delayed Monday morning due to the fire.

The Hylebos Waterway was also closed to commercial and recreational vehicles for several days while the fire burned.