Prosecution, defense to make opening statements in trial for death of Manuel Ellis

The trial of three Tacoma police officers in the death of Manuel Ellis is expected to get underway Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TACOMA, Wash. — Prosecution and defense attorneys are expected to give opening statements Tuesday in the trial of three Tacoma officers in the death of a man who died in police custody in 2020.

Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died on March 3, 2020 after a confrontation with the officers.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

The trial is expected to last between eight and 12 weeks. Jury deliberations are anticipated to begin Dec. 4.

Background on the case

On March 3, 2020, Ellis was walking home when he stopped to speak with Tacoma Police Officers Burbank and Collins, who were in their patrol car, according to probable cause documents.

Witnesses said Ellis turned to walk away, but the officers got out of their car and knocked Ellis to his knees. All witnesses told investigators they did not see Ellis strike the officers.

Other responding officers told investigators that Burbank and Collins reported Ellis was “goin’ after a car” in the intersection and punched the patrol car's windows.

Witness video shows officers repeatedly hitting Ellis. Collins put Ellis into a neck restraint, and Burbank tasered Ellis’ chest, according to prosecutors.

Home security camera footage captured Ellis saying, “Can’t breathe, sir. Can’t breathe."

Rankine, who was the first backup officer to arrive, applied pressure to Ellis' back and held him in place while Ellis was "hogtied" with a hobble, according to documents.

When the fire department arrived, Ellis was “unconscious and unresponsive,” according to documents.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis' death a homicide. According to the autopsy report, Ellis also had a fatal amount of methamphetamine in his system.