WARREN, Ore — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Columbia County on Wednesday evening.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue said crews responded to a "T-bone" crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Church Road in Warren. The crash reportedly occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Three people were taken to Portland area hospitals with serious injuries, Columbia Fire & Rescue said.

The highway was closed for more than an hour.

Oregon State Police is investigating.